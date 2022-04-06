This Friday (Apr. 8), 42 Dugg and EST Gee will unleash their joint project, Last Ones Left and decided to bless the masses with a single from it today. The freshly released “Thump Shit” single reminds fans that individually, the two artists have a hot streak going as they rode their momentum into 2022, but together they can do no wrong. On the track, the two ride the bumpin’ bass that the title alludes to:

Pop out with my ice on, Mr. Get Them Pints Gone, fuck you want a price for? You ain’t coppin’ slabs, n***a/ Bad bitch tell me that I’m better than her last n***a (Duh) rag bitch love me for throwin’ 4s and droppin’ fives n***a/ Doggy still be cashin’ shit, fuck her good, then pass the bitch/ Wayward down to grasser bitch, I probably made a ticket there/ I’m in there, them sticks in there, them Bloods in there, we blitzin’ that (Thump shit)

A few months ago, 42 Dugg released a deluxe edition of his chart-topping success Free Dem Boyz. The new version added on seven additional tracks, bringing the total to a whopping 26 songs. Instead of tacking them on at the end of the original project like most deluxe versions usually do, Dugg decided to add them right in the beginning to make sure fans hear the revamped vibes right from the top.

Back in July, he dropped off the original Bigger Than Life Or Death, which contained 15 tracks and collaborations alongside Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Yo Gotti, and Pool Shiesty. He then circled back and added onto that body of work to make Bigger Than Life Or Death, Pt. 2, an 8-track addition for fans of the Louisville emcee to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on “Thump Shit” by 42 Dugg and EST Gee down below.