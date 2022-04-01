Today (April 1), DaBoyDame makes his official Def Jam Recordings debut with his new single “Feelings,” which sees assistance from hip hop heavyweights Rick Ross and EST Gee. Co-produced alongside Mike Crook and Dupri, the booming cut sees the artists delivering hard-hitting bars tailor-made for the streets:

“I put money on your head like Forgiatos on the whip, never use a cut so nigga keep me out the mix, emeralds in the watch, double R’s stamp on the bricks, thought it was a problem but you know I got it fixed, ten bands, call ’em tin man, ‘cause all it take is ten bands for the hit man, I’m so rich, quarter billion and it’s documented, I hope you not offended, ’cause I’m ’bout my business, I got a thousand bitches…”

Directed by Mills Miller, the accompanying clip for “Feelings” begins with a shot of Dame riding out in a classic, decked out whip in Oakland (which eventually leads to an incredible display of vehicles) before switching to him and his collaborators enjoying takeout and Luc Belaire in a room that’s almost reminiscent of a scene from Paid In Full. They can also be seen delivering their lines in front of a graffiti-cover wall, harkening back to classic hip hop vibes overall.

Known just as much for his A&R prowess and he is for his own music, DaBoyDame is part of a team responsible for bringing us iconic songs like Yo Gotti, Jeezy, and YG‘s “Act Right” and his 2015 drop “Do Ya” with Ty Dolla $ign, Adrian Marcel, and Eric Bellinger. In 2017, he teamed up with Blac Youngsta and Mozzy for Can’t Fake The Real, which contained 11 cuts and additional contributions from Eastside Peezy, Moneybagg Yo, Nef The Pharoah, Ink, Yani, and LunchMoney Lewis.

Press play on “Feelings” below.