Today, Indiana’s first Grammy-nominated rapper and budding actor Freddie Gibbs releases “Ice Cream.” Equipped with a feature from Rick Ross and production by Kenny Beats, the new offering reimagines Raekwon’s iconic song of the same name from 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. On the song, Freddie shows off his signature rapid-fire flow:

N***a took it from the Box Chevy to the billy coupe, all night servin’ hard white, n***a, milly in a Diddy suit/ Both seats, fuckin’ your bitch, had to put a baby in a n***a/ Hunnid bitches in the penthouse, I be too loud, let the n***a loot, I should fuck around, start a peep show, let the sucker fuck

There’s a lot going on for Gibbs this year. “Ice Cream” arrives just ahead of his Coachella performance with Madlib. Earlier in 2022, Freddie Gibbs made the jump to the silver screen, starring in the award-winning forthcoming feature film “Down” with the King, and appearing on TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power Book IV: Force” and Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

Back in 2020, Freddie Gibbs connected with The Alchemist to create the critically acclaimed Alfredo, a ten-track album that came with collaborations alongside Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. In addition to becoming the duo’s highest-charting body of work to date, Alfredo also landed a nomination for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

A few months ago, Rick Ross blessed the masses with his eleventh studio LP Richer Than I Ever Been, which contained 12 cuts and contributions from Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The following month, the Floridian star upgraded said album with a deluxe edition, adding on three new songs and collaborations alongside AZ and Anderson .Paak.

Be sure to press play on Freddie Gibbs’ brand new “Ice Cream” single featuring Rick Ross down below.