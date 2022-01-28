Last month, Rick Ross blessed the masses with his eleventh studio LP Richer Than I Ever Been, which contained 12 cuts and contributions from Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Today (Jan. 28), the Floridian star upgrades said album with a deluxe edition, adding on three new songs and collaborations alongside AZ and Anderson .Paak.

The .Paak-assisted track, “Not For Nothing,” sees production from ​​Johan Lenox and Callum Connor and sees Rozay continuing his penchant for vivid lyrics about his wealthy lifestyle:

“Cribs in middle of Phoenix, shawties stance is the meanest, got a duffle bag of money, I just thought I should bring it, you deserve your desires, I’m just flamin’ your fire, show me your true potential, really that’s all I require, we both made up of flaws, I might suffer withdrawals, we might go through some things, but won’t get a divorce, shawty takin’ my charge as I pray to my Lord, I’m elated with life, anything and she know it…”

The release of Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe) coincides with Ross‘ 46th birthday, which the rapper celebrated via an invite-only extravaganza at Miami’s El Tucan restaurant. As expected, the stars were out to celebrate with the Maybach Music head honcho — Russell Simmons, French Montana, Nelly, Antonio Brown, Gunplay, and more could be spotted at the upscale establishment.

In a past interview for REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities” series, Ross spoke on buying a million dollar house in Atlanta just to do it:

“After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner, just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was.”

Press play on Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe) below, along with a new video for Ross, The-Dream, and Willie Falcon’s “Little Havana.”