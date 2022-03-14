By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.14.2022

Freddie Gibbs is bringing his acting chops to the “Power” universe. The Grammy-nominated rapper is slated to appear as a guest star in an upcoming episode of “Power Book IV: Force.” He will take on the role of Cousin Buddy, a “crazy and unpredictable hustler” and kingpin hailing from Gibbs’ native hometown Gary, Indiana.

Excited about the new opportunity, the Alfredo star shared a teaser in which he’s captured greeting Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton), the wild leader of the Chicago Brothers Inc. crime family. “Let’s fucking go!!!!!” he wrote. In a follow-up post, he expressed his appreciation for 50 Cent, who likely recruited him to the show. “Much love to @50Cent The Goat,” he penned.

Gibbs has made a name for himself as a rapper, securing a nomination from the Recording Academy for Best Rap Album in 2020. He’s now aiming to make his mark in Hollywood. The rapper scored the leading role in the film Down with the King and is set to star in “Bust Down,” a Peacock series about four casino employees in a dead-end job who try to find their self-worth through the execution of their bad ideas, per IMDB. Gibbs will play the role of Chauncey, a casino manager captured bossing his employees around in the teaser recently shared on his Twitter account.

With the “Force” gig, Gibbs joins a list of musicians, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, Kendrick Lamar and Jeremih, who were all blessed with roles in one of 50 Cent’s television shows. Per a recent Instagram post, YK Osiris wants to be recruited by 50 as well. “I think its time to put your boy on ‘Power’ man,” he told 50 on his Instagram Story. The Queens entrepreneur later expressed his belief that the emcee may have potential if he works on his acting skills. “The youngn say he ready, i think if he work on acting he can do something,” wrote 50 Cent. “What y’all think?”

See Gibbs’ tweet below.

 

