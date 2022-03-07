“Bel-Air” fans are in for a real treat later this month.

The dramatic reboot of classic 90s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is the talk of social media every week when a new episode airs, and showrunners are just getting started.

The “Bel-Air” crew already has a surprise in store for viewers — and this is going to be a goodie.

Daphne Maxwell Reid (who played Aunt Viv on the original show) and Vernee Watson-Johnson (who originally portrayed Will’s mom, Vy) will guest star on the critically acclaimed series. Reid and Watson-Johnson will both play members of the Art Council Board of Trustees, interacting with contemporary Vivian Banks actress and onscreen painter, Cassandra Freeman.

Check out a second photo below, courtesy of Peacock.

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series ‘Bel-Air’ imagines the beloved sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” an official synopsis states. “As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

The new series came to fruition after film writer Morgan Cooper reimagined “Fresh Prince” in a dramatic trailer that caught icon Will Smith’s eye. Smith and Cooper are both on as executive producers for the show, with newcomer Jabari Banks taking on the leading role of Will.

“This whole process has been just uncomfortable in the best way possible,” Banks previously told REVOLT. “This is my first role and so taking on this role, the shoes are so huge. It’s definitely allowed me to lean on my own instincts, and my own upbringing and just the things that I know and to trust myself because a lot of times as artists, we kind of get in our own way.”

Check out new episodes of “Bel-Air” every Thursday on Peacock. Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson will star in the 109 episode dropping March 24. We’re hoping for a cameo from Will Smith, who of course is the original Fresh Prince, next.