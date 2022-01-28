Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, Birdman and Slim’s half-brother, has been released from prison after serving 20 years of a life sentence.

According to a report from Nola.com, the 47-year-old was freed from prison earlier this month, however, the reason for the release has not been publicly revealed. Back in 1998, Williams was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years after he pleaded guilty to engaging in an ongoing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder.

Williams was apprehended by the FBI after a wiretap caught him allegedly planning the killing of members of a New York drug dealer organization and dealing heroin. Court records reveal that the New York mob sent heroin via mail to New Orleans, but the package was seized by authorities. U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle recently introduced court documents showing that Williams was re-sentenced in December to 27 and a half years.

The reason for the early release has been sealed. Williams cooperated with authorities back in 1999, but it’s unknown if that helped his case. “The defendant also provided information to the state authorities regarding a number of murders and urged persons who had witnessed murders to come forward as witnesses and contact the others,” prosecutors said in the records. However, a co-defendant implicated Williams in two murders and prosecutors refused to recommend a sentence decrease.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons showed that Williams was freed on Jan. 3. Townsend Myers, Williams’ attorney, confirmed the lessened sentence, but declined to comment on the case further. Birdman and Slim have not publicly addressed their brother’s release.

Williams reportedly helped fund the Cash Money Record label when it first launched. He was also of member of the street crew named the Hot Boys, which later became the name of the hip hop group that featured Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk and B.G.