Back in November, Eric Bellinger celebrated his 2022 Grammy Nomination by releasing an acoustic version of the fan-favorite singles from his album, New Light. The freshly released acoustic edition of his now GRAMMY-nominated album includes four of the fan-favorite singles, “What About Us”, “Tired Of Waiting”, “Go Get It”, and “Euphoric.” Recently, he returned once again with another revamped offering from New Light by tapping in with Riley for the official remix of “Only Fan.”

Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter followed his theme of remixes by releasing one for the aforementioned “Go Get It” track. Featuring a brand new appearance from Tone Stith, the two fuse their flows together and take turns boasting about all the ways they plan on spoiling their significant other:

Shawty in college, no mileage and plus she work a 9 to 5 (Mm-hmm) she want a n***a to eat it and beat it up like it’s 1999 (Mm-hmm)/ She know a young n***a pull up when she need it, / You got it bad, girl, and I mean it (Bad, bad, bad) put you some double G’s on your feet/ Don’t none of that shit compare to your physique (Oh-ooh, oh-ooh)

You know I got time, let’s do it, I’m with all the vibes, you knew it (Aw, yeah)/ Your ex n***a must be crazy, couldn’t see a bad bitch even with Lasik (Yeah) she got a face, no waist, but the case is that booty galore/ She wanna taste a new place with the Wraith and the Christian Dior, ooh, ooh (Yeah)/

Tone Stith is a New Jersey-born artist with a lot up his sleeve. In 2021, he released his Still FWM project, which included features from Chris Brown, Kenneth Paige, and Maeta.

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new remix of “Go Get It” featuring Tone Stith down below.