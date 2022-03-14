Back in November, Eric Bellinger celebrated his 2022 Grammy Nomination by releasing an acoustic version of the fan-favorite singles from his album, New Light. The freshly released acoustic edition of his now GRAMMY-nominated album includes four of the fan-favorite singles, “What About Us”, “Tired Of Waiting”, “Go Get It”, and “Euphoric.” Over the weekend, he returned once again with another revamped offering from New Light, this time tapping in with Riley for the official remix of “Only Fan.” On the track, fans receive a brand new verse from Riley that compliments the original perfectly:

Oh, I go where I want, I wear what I want (Want) you’re looking at a boss, I put myself on (Yeah, yeah)/ So who are you to have the audacity to tell me what I can and can’t do? (Whoa-whoa-whoa)/ Ooh, you got a lotta nerve, yeah, try to hide all these curves, if it’s too much, you ain’t man enough/ If we’re better off just friends

Eric has officially hit the road for his long-awaited “VIBES ON VIBES Tour.” The 27-city tour kicked off on March 11th at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Chicago.

In addition to his GRAMMY nomination and acoustic EP, Bellinger made his small screen debut on November 29th, 2021 on the CW’s The Black Pack: We Three Kings alongside acclaimed actor, Taye Diggs and fellow GRAMMY winner, Ne-Yo. The network special is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and features additional appearances/performances by Amber Riley, Tank and Sevyn Streeter. Bellinger also performed covers of Musiq Soulchild’s “Just Friends (Sunny)” and Mario’s “Just A Friend” on “The TERRELL One Million Show” to celebrate the acclaimed content creator’s coveted milestone of one million subscribers via YouTube.

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s official remix of “Only Fan” featuring Riley down below.