Rick Ross treated a local officer to some lunch as a way to thank him for his service. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 26), the South Fulton Police Department shared a selfie of the biggest boss and Captain R. McCain, who received a free Subway sandwich from the rapper.

“The BOSS Rick Ross! He said no Police Officer will ever pay for lunch if he is around,” the post read. “We need more like him being around. Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross!”

Ross sporadically performs acts of kindness, but his gesture for the cops may be tied to his ability to resonate with their experiences. The emcee worked as a correctional officer in the 90s to stay out of trouble after his best friend was sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine and heroin. “This was my best friend, who I ate peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches with, and pork and beans with, my buddy, my partner, my number-one dude. Suddenly I’m talking to him over federal phone calls. Hearing the way it was building, I knew I couldn’t take nothing for granted,” Ross told Rolling Stone. “My homey’s father was a huge influence on my life, too . . . He was the one who was like, ‘Yo, go get a job somewhere, man. Go be a fireman. Or go be a fucking corrections officer. Just go sit down somewhere.’”

While the Teflon Don star showed his love to the cops and the services offered, he wasn’t pleased by the overpriced costs of an Atlanta lumberjack company. Over the weekend, he took matters into his own hands and decided to chop down 10 trees in his Promised Land estate.

“Instead of me paying 10k to an outsider, went to Home Depot bought two new saws for 2k,” he explained in his Instagram Story. “Was really only 5k worth of work. You take the $5k give that to your homies, ya’ll bust that down. 5k, another 2k in saws, you still got $3,000 for ya pockets. Come on, man, you could go get Wing Stop, man.”

See the police department’s post below.