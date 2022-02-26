Note to all landscapers and contractors — you can’t charge a boss $1,000 to cut down an oak tree.

On Saturday (Feb. 26), Rick Ross took to his Instagram Stories to prove the aforementioned point.

Rozay was looking to clear some space on his sprawling Georgia estate to make room for his new cow and other animals. But when he reached out to a contractor to have 10 oak trees removed from his property, the quote came back unreasonably high for him.

“I’m up early this morning and I just got my estimate,” he begins the series of IG Stories. “I got like 10 trees I want to cut down. They say them big trees, them big oak trees, Rozay. I said ‘I don’t care, I want them cut down. Them fucking up the vibe right there. Nigga told me $1,000 a tree. For 10 trees, that’s $10,000.”

“I just told my homie, ‘You go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest motherfuckin’ saw there is with a big chain, and you crank that motherfucker. Imma cut the trees down.’ You heard me? The thing about business, I’m hands on, so Imma handle my own,” Rozay continues.

Later, the “Rich Forever” rapper appears in his IG Stories with a cowboy hat on ready to take on his landscaping project.

“They must’ve forgot who the fuck I am. I’m hands on. I cut down my own motherfuckin’ tree. You cant charge a boss $1,000 a tree to cut them down,” Rozay proclaims.

Next, viewers see Rozay with a chainsaw in his hand cutting down a couple of trees. He even celebrates by hopping on his ATV to do a couple of donuts in the grass.

Per usual, Rozay returns with a lesson for his followers. “Instead of me paying 10k to an outsider, went to Home Depot bought two new saws for 2k,” he explained. “Was really only 5k worth of work. You take the $5k give that to your homies, ya’ll bust that down. 5k, another 2k in saws, you still got $3,000 for ya pockets. Come on, man, you could go get Wing Stop, man.”

Watch Rozay the arborist below: