Rick Ross has fulfilled his longtime dream of owning a cow. On Thursday (Feb. 17), the Teflon Don took to his Instagram Story to capture the moment he met his new animal.

“I’m ready for it right now,” Ross said as the handler released the cow from its trailer. “I’m happier than a muthafucka! This a dream come true for Rozay! You know what this is for a young boy from Carol City to have horses and now a big boy?”

As the cow made its way straight into a field on the estate, Rozay’s level of excitement increased, and he cheerfully welcomed the bully to his home. “You good, you good! Yeahhh! Yeahhh!” shouted the “Money in the Grave” emcee. “That’s yours! Welcome to The Promise Land, baby!”

Ross — who owns several estates — has previously been vocal about his love for animals, specifically his horses. While speaking to Forbes last year, he revealed he spends quality time with them when he is free.

“When I’m at home, that’s when I get to talk to my horses,” Ross explained. “I get to tell them what my week was like. I get to rub them on their noses and their heads. They love me. They try to kiss my ears. When they see me walk up to the gate, they stop doing what they’re doing and they trot to me like they are saying, ‘There he is. We hope he has carrots and apples.’ And I do. Remember, a boss always comes bearing gifts. You’ve gotta bear gifts.”

He also revealed that cutting the grass in his tractor gives him “a whole other level of peace” and allows him to connect “with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

Look below to see Rick Ross and his new cow.