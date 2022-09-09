Photo: Video screenshot for EST Gee’s “Shoot It Myself”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.09.2022

Next week, EST Gee will unveil his latest project I Never Felt Nun, which will contain 21 songs and additional features from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. Today (Sept. 9), the Louisville emcee blesses the masses with another single from the forthcoming release titled “Shoot It Myself,” a collaboration alongside Atlanta’s own Future. Produced by Westen Weiss and BeazyTymes, “Shoot It Myself” sees EST Gee letting the listener know why he’s one of the realest in the rap game:

“Yeah, shirt off with no mask at all, I train my dog with Mannitol, clearest water, this the one, made Jesus take his sandals off, come knock on the devil’s door, make sure you turn your camera off, it’s Js in here, white all on they face, but they ain’t Santa Clause, I’m tryna do the math on how much more it take to get this car, you never thought I’d get this far, I eat both my arms, my wrist a saw, I’ve never been this up before, I’m paranoid as evеr…”

Conceptually, I Never Felt Nun looks to continue the themes found on the 2020 drops Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. Chronologically, the commercial release will follow April’s Last Ones Left, Gee’s joint effort will fellow CMG member 42 Dugg. His most recent solo outing was last year’s Bigger Than Life or Death, which spawned the sequel Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 2 months after its initial release. Check out both “Shoot It Myself” and the full tracklisting for I Never Felt Nun below.

I Never Felt Nun tracklist:

  1. “Have Mercy”
  2. “Shoot It Myself” feat. Future
  3. “Hell”
  4. “Come Home”
  5. “I Can’t Feel A Thing”
  6. “Backstage Passes” feat. Jack Harlow
  7. “Both Arms”
  8. “Bow & Say Grace”
  9. “Blood”
  10. “Is Heaven For A Gangsta”
  11. “Love Is Blind”
  12. “X”
  13. “Get Em Geeski”
  14. “Sabotage” feat. Bryson Tiller
  15. “Double Back”
  16. “I Won’t Let ‘Em Kill Me”
  17. “Death Around The Corner” feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  18. “Get It Going”
  19. “Voices In My Head”
  20. “Foreva”
  21. “The Realest” feat. Jeezy

