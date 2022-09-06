Last month, Yo Gotti and his Collective Music Group roster joined forces on the 27-song compilation Gangsta Art. Yesterday (Sept. 5), fans were able to check out another visual from the project for “Strong,” which features Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee. Produced by Flex on the Beat, FOREVEROLLING, and Mikka, “Strong” sees the two CMG frontrunners rapping about their respective lifestyles, remaining 10 toes down in the streets, and more:

“Only the strong survive, can’t run or hide, my n**ga, you gon’ slide or die? Four nick’ hit him, had him spinnin’ like the Jackson 5, I’m talkin’ dance, n**ga, don’t do no playin’ with ’em, walk through the land, chop stuffed down in my pants ‘cealing, I’m on some bad s**t, I’m talkin’ all hits, I’m on some bad s**t, who you think you playin’ with? I’m on some bad s**t, watch who you playin’ with…”

Courtesy of Diesel Films, the accompanying clip for “Strong” is mainly centered around a concert held by the CMG camp. In addition to Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee’s prominent appearances, fellow peers like GloRilla, BIG30, Blac Youngsta, Lil Durk, and Yo Gotti can be spotted throughout.

It’s been about a year since Yo Gotti announced that he and CMG formed a partnership with Interscope Geffen A&M, an industry behemoth that’s behind the successes of many of your favorite rap stars. In an official statement, Gotti spoke on his plans for said partnership moving forward:

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success. We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

Press play on Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee‘s “Strong” video below.