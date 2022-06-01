Yo Gotti and the Collective Music Group roster continue their forward movement well into 2022. Today (June 1), the Memphis mogul leads the way on a new posse cut titled “Big League,” a Murda Beatz and CuBeatz-produced offering alongside Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa, and Mozzy. The track also serves as the official theme song for the 2022 NBA Finals, and the collaborators make sure to mix plenty of basketball references with bars about their overall successes:

“Court-side seats, this the big bag, hit a Ja Morant shot, get ’em big mad, real hustle knew one day it was gon’ pay off, pay off, yeah, now I’m ballin’ in the play-offs, play-offs, mansion in Miami, ball at the Celtics, ‘Gotti, you the entree,’ yeah, I nailed it, bought a Rolls Royce on Lamb’, they mailed it, no look pass to the Bagg, how you fail that?”

“Big League” follows an impressive run from the CMG camp over the past year, which kicked off with Moneybagg’s chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy subsequent releases like 42 Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz, EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death, BlocBoy JB’s Bacc 2 Da Bloc, and Gotti’s CM10: Free Game. More recently, EST Gee and Dugg joined forces for the hard-hitting April drop Last Ones Left, while Blac Youngsta returned with 4LIFE a month later.

As revealed in a recent feature with Billboard, CMG has landed 50 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 12 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Add in Gotti’s highly publicized partnership with Interscope Records last summer, and it becomes a fair bet that CMG will be enjoying continued success on the aforementioned charts well into the future.

Press play on Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa, and Mozzy’s “Big League” below.