By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2022

Last year, Lil Poppa shared his successful Blessed, I Guess project an now he has officially returned with his brand new single “H Spot” and tapped in with Yo Gotti for the assist. The accompanying new Jerry Morka-directed visual opens up with Lil Poppa riding through town in a Porsche and he smoothly narrates a meet up with his friend:

I’m coming up on Dunn’s finna pass Lem Turner, finna pass Edgewood and Golfair and shit, finna get off on MLK/ Ride that bitch all the way down to dirt and get off out East, I’m comin’ from the North, we can meet wherever you wanna meet up, I’ll be there up ten, five minutes top/ From Gray Street on by all the way to seven

Wherever you feel the safest, that is your choice, n***a, they call this bitch the hell hole, it’s bammin’ like a H spot (A H spot) / Tryna dodge them cell doors, me and my n***as hate cops (We hate cops) finna go get some money while you out here tryna make opps (Make opps)

The aforementioned Blessed, I Guess project is Lil Poppa’s debut studio album with Rule #1/Interscope Records. Since being signed almost three years ago, the Jacksonville, FL artist has quietly amassed over 500 million streams across his last few projects and also toured the country with Polo G and Mozzy.

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti revealed his eleventh and final studio LP CM10: Free Game, which came with 22 tracks and collaborations alongside 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Shenseea, Moneybagg Yo, and more. One particular standout from said album is “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” a cut that Gotti utilized to allow other artists to compete for a feature placement with the victor being Memphis rising star 10Percent,

Be sure to press play on “H Spot” by Lil Poppa featuring Yo Gotti down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Poppa
Music Videos
Yo Gotti

Trending
Interest

8 of “Bet on Black” contestants Kalu and J’Maica’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with BLK Girls Green House owners Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes and J’Maica Roxanne ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.13.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More