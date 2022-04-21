Last year, Lil Poppa shared his successful Blessed, I Guess project an now he has officially returned with his brand new single “H Spot” and tapped in with Yo Gotti for the assist. The accompanying new Jerry Morka-directed visual opens up with Lil Poppa riding through town in a Porsche and he smoothly narrates a meet up with his friend:

I’m coming up on Dunn’s finna pass Lem Turner, finna pass Edgewood and Golfair and shit, finna get off on MLK/ Ride that bitch all the way down to dirt and get off out East, I’m comin’ from the North, we can meet wherever you wanna meet up, I’ll be there up ten, five minutes top/ From Gray Street on by all the way to seven

Wherever you feel the safest, that is your choice, n***a, they call this bitch the hell hole, it’s bammin’ like a H spot (A H spot) / Tryna dodge them cell doors, me and my n***as hate cops (We hate cops) finna go get some money while you out here tryna make opps (Make opps)

The aforementioned Blessed, I Guess project is Lil Poppa’s debut studio album with Rule #1/Interscope Records. Since being signed almost three years ago, the Jacksonville, FL artist has quietly amassed over 500 million streams across his last few projects and also toured the country with Polo G and Mozzy.

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti revealed his eleventh and final studio LP CM10: Free Game, which came with 22 tracks and collaborations alongside 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Shenseea, Moneybagg Yo, and more. One particular standout from said album is “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” a cut that Gotti utilized to allow other artists to compete for a feature placement with the victor being Memphis rising star 10Percent,

Be sure to press play on “H Spot” by Lil Poppa featuring Yo Gotti down below.