Roc Nation‘s goal to highlight the corruption in the Mississippi prison system will continue in the form of a docuseries recently greenlit by A&E Networks.

“Exposing Parchman” will follow JAY-Z, Yo Gotti and Team Roc as they work alongside a group of inmates to reform the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The series will also delve into their ongoing legal battles with Parchman and expound on the corruption and abuse practiced by the correctional facility.

“In 2020, Roc Nation and Team Roc launched a fight to put a stop to the literal death sentences imposed on inmates through the inhumane, violent, and torturous conditions created by Parchman prison officials,” said Desiree Perez, Roc Nation‘s CEO. “We are honored to develop this series with A&E, Good Caper and ITV to continue to make sure the atrocities and history of Parchman are top of mind on a national stage.”

“A&E has the privilege to partner with Roc Nation to tell the truly urgent story of Parchman Prison as we continue our commitment to impactful programming,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, added in a statement. “The series is emblematic of larger issues within the U.S. criminal justice system, and we hope it spurs desperately needed awareness both at Parchman Prison and nationwide.”

Team Roc’s fight against the Mississippi Department of Corrections goes back to January 2020 when they filed a lawsuit alleging that inmates died as a result of “years of severe understaffing and neglect.” In a second suit, they spoke on behalf of 152 prisoners and criticized the facility for its “barbaric” conditions and lack of medical care. JAY and his team also filed legal documents claiming that Parchman was noncompliant with COVID-19 guidelines at the peak of the pandemic. They are set to uncover more in their new series.

Per A&E, “Exposing Parchman” is slated to air in four parts. The release date for the series hasn’t been announced.