Bobby Brown is coming to a television screen near you! The “My Prerogative” singer will be the focus of two projects slated to premiere on the A&E network in May.

According to a release, the first — a two-part documentary titled Biography: Bobby Brown — is an “up-close and personal look at [Brown’s] journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.” It will see Brown visit the gravesites of Houston and Bobbi Kristina and put together “a deeply moving” tribute to his namesake son. Interviews with the likes of New Edition, Babyface, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Verzuz competitor Keith Sweat and some of his family and friends will be featured in the special.

In the second project, Brown will make a return to reality television with his 12-part docuseries “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” which is named after his 1998 hit from the Don’t Be Cruel album. The show will offer a look into his everyday life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children, and will include footage of him reuniting with New Edition on the group’s “Culture Tour.”

The “Roni” singer is familiar with the world of reality television as he and Houston documented their relationship and family life on the 2005 Bravo series “Being Bobby Brown.” He is also accustomed to sharing his life story with his fans. After giving some insight into his career beginnings on “The New Edition Story,” a more personal account was told in “The Bobby Brown Story.”

Biography: Bobby Brown will premiere on May 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. The “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” reality series will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the conclusion of the two-part documentary.