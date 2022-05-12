Yesterday (May 11), Blac Youngsta unveiled his latest album 4LIFE, which comes with 23 songs and a wealth of contributions from 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, BIG30, Pooh Shiesty, Yo Gotti, Rylo Rodriguez, and more. The project was led by the singles “Money,” “Can’t Spell,” “Threat,” and “I’m Assuming” — the last of which saw a controversial video that seemed to address Youngsta’s conflict with the late Young Dolph. Shortly after 4LIFE‘s arrival, the Memphis talent took to Instagram to play some of the album while also getting feedback from his fans.

What’s also notable is the fact that 4LIFE is released under his own imprint Heavy Camp, which naturally raised speculation that he was longer affiliated with Gotti’s Collective Music Group imprint. During his big label conference back in February, Gotti addressed the concerns by letting the viewers and listeners know that his bond with Youngsta is never breaking:

“When it comes to Blac Youngsta, that’s my little bro, so you know he day one. One of the first artists I was working with. You know what I mean, he a super-hustler.”

4LIFE comes after the 2020 release Fuck Everybody 3, the third installment of Blac Youngsta‘s Fuck Everybody mixtape series. That release saw collaborations alongside the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Lil Durk. Just prior to Fuck Everybody 3, Youngsta and Moneybagg teamed up for the joint effort Code Red, a top ten success on the Billboard 200. His last official LP, Church On Sunday, made landfall in 2019.

In a past interview with VIBE, Youngsta recounted the moment that he officially partnered with Gotti’s aforementioned imprint:

“Man, that was the happiest day in my life … I’ve been wanting a deal my whole life. I always wanted this, man. I always felt like once I get to this point that I would give this rap thing my all.”

Press play on 4LIFE below.