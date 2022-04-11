Next month, Blac Youngsta will unveil his latest body of work 4LIFE, which will see 23 cuts and additional features from 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, BIG30, Pooh Shiesty, Yo Gotti, Rylo Rodriguez, and more. Last week, the Memphis star decided to bless us with another visual from the forthcoming release for “Can’t Spell,” which, as the title hints at, sees him taking a clever approach to his street-oriented rhymes:

“Ho, calm down, you gon’ be alright, you just need a plan B, let me tell you ’bout plan C, whole time she was playin’ me, thinkin’ with my dick, first day I met, gave that bitch plan D, I was feelin’ bad, I was tryna help her, she was on the plan E, than I made her F, then I brought a play, so I hopped on plan G, H, I, K, that’s a hunnid rounds if you think you playin’ me, L, M, G, rest in peacе G, tryin’ a nigga LMG…”

The visual for “Can’t Spell” comes courtesy of GT Films and almost takes on a Halloween vibe, with shots of Blac Youngsta in an all red room with fire blazing in the background. Elsewhere, he delivers his rhymes while a women lays strapped to an upright contraption nearby.

Check out both “Can’t Spell” and 4LIFE‘s full tracklisting below.

4LIFE tracklist: