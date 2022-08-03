Last month, CMG The Label released its highly-anticipated compilation album, Gangsta Art. The 27-track body of work boasted a mix of collaborations and solo tracks from CMG CEO Yo Gotti and the label’s all-star roster of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent. Gangsta Art also includes additional appearances from Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30, and more.

To keep the momentum going, CMG returned yesterday (Aug. 2) with a brand new music video from the album, this time for the title track. The clip is directed by Ben Marc and sees each of the CMG team members in their element while delivering their own flows that set them apart. On the track, Mozzy is first up to bat as he raps about the realities of hustling:

Extortion still exists (Yeah), orchestrate the blitz/ When we was kids, I thought that corner’ll make me rich, it’s forced until I’m torchеd ’cause that mean more to mе than this bitch/ Give a fuck about your hustle, that don’t mean more to me than these skits (Yeah)

Scorin’ up with these sticks, if you don’t pour enough, I ain’t sippin’, threw switches on his glick, but when he blick ’em, they be glitchin’/ Be discreet and keep your distance, when it get greasy, you can’t fix it

Back in June, Gotti blessed the masses with the first taste of what to expect on Gangsta Art with the well-received “Big League,” which was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. He then unloaded another posse cut titled “Steppas,” a special tribute to the CMG team that saw verses from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta.

Be sure to press play on the brand new music video for “Gangsta Art” down below.