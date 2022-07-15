Sometimes there are opinions, other times there are facts. With that being said, the CMG (Collective Music Group) imprint is most definitely the hottest label out right now in hip hop — and that is a fact. Through the years, Memphis legend Yo Gotti has cemented his name and legacy not only through his music, but through his business endeavors. Due to his undeniable work ethic and impeccable ear for talent, Big Gotti has managed to land some heavy hitters on his squad from Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, to EST Gee & Mozzy along with the newly signed “FNF” rapper Glorilla. Today (July 15), Gotti and CMG The Label turn the summer up a notch with the release of their compilation album Gangsta Art.

Yo Gotti made CMG like real life the rap Avengers 👌🏽🔥 — CLUBGODZILLA (@BEATKINGKONG) July 11, 2022

Last Wednesday (July 6), Yo Gotti was joined on Instagram live with all the members of CMG checking in for the people. During the live (specifically the part with Mozzy, EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo), Gotti stated that he felt like it was time for a CMG album since their music and moves have been greatly received as of late. About a day or two later, they unleashed the first single from the LP titled “Steppers” accompanied by a dope visual that only added more sauce to the record.

At this point in time, Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint is known as the rap avengers. The moves they are making as a collective and as individuals surely gives that nickname some great validity. Equipped with a total of 27 songs, CMG comes with heat from top to bottom, showing that it is indeed a CMG summer this year.

One thing is for sure, Jay-Z and LA Reid deserve some recognition for this as well. If they hadn’t molded Gotti to be the executive he is, we probably wouldn’t have this project right now. Check out Gangsta Art now!