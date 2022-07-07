By Jon Powell
  /  07.07.2022

Earlier this week, Yo Gotti hosted an IG Live meeting with his Collective Music Group (CMG) roster. It was during this exchange when he revealed that a new compilation from the camp was set to arrive next week:

“On the real, I think it’s ’bout time, everybody [keep] asking for it. Like, you know, when we gonna do a tour, when we gonna do a project together. I just think it’s ’bout time man, all the songs we been recording together, you know, all them late nights. You know we got crazy, crazy, like, crazy songs. So I think we should just go on and drop the whole CMG project on these people man.”

Back in June, Gotti gave the masses a taste of what to expect with the well-received “Big League.” Today (July 7), he unloads another posse cut titled “Steppas,” a proper tribute to the CMG empire that features Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta. As such, all parties hold their own over the SLOAN, LMC Beats, Peeb, and 30 Roc-produced offering:

Diamonds crazy, niggas fugazi, I ain’t never been lazy, count up the million, hand for hand, band for band, gram for gram, I can go Cullinan for Cullinan, I can go Lamb’ for Lamb’, I can go mansion for mansion, I can go acres of land, I just bought a penthouse, five million in Atlanta, pull up in the valet in a lemonhead Phantom, yeah, I’m big Gotti, never sleepin’ on the business, callin’ all the gangsters to the front, perfect attendance…

“Steppas” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of BenMarc. The roughly four-minute clip is centered around CMG as their own militant unit, complete with tanks, camouflage uniforms and more — it’s almost reminiscent of the iconic No Limit era. Other CMG members like BlocBoy JB and newly minted signee Glorilla make cameo appearances throughout. Check it out for yourself below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
42 Dugg
Blac Youngsta
EST Gee
Moneybagg Yo
Mozzy
Music Videos
Yo Gotti

