About a month ago, Yella Beezy blessed his fans with his latest project Bad Azz Yella Boy, which contained 16 songs and additional features from Icewear Vezzo and Mozz on the standouts “Out Da Jar” and “Problems,” respectively. This week, the Dallas star shows that he has zero plans of slowing down with a new single titled “Pimp C,” which features EST Gee and lives up to its iconic title with no-frills subject matter:

“That lil’ h** messy, you can’t tell her nothin’, on God she gon’ spread the word, lot of grammies like I’m tryna win awards, waitin’ on the first and third, got a lotta bows and I ain’t talkin’ ’bout clothes, but he tryna get a shirt, young n**ga bustin’ pack after pack, I’m tryna get a vert, heard them n**gas saying that they still tryna get me, well I’m tryna get ’em murked, I don’t take shit lightly when they talkin’, ’cause I’m ’bout to get ’em first…”

This year has been a fairly big one for EST Gee, both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yo Gotti-led Collective Music Group. Back in April, the Louisville native connected with 42 Dugg for the joint effort Last Ones Left, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of 42 Cheez, Reaper, Tae Money, EST Zo, and EST DeMike. He and Dugg then reunited with CMG cohorts Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy, BlocBoy JB, and GloRilla for Gangsta Art, appearing on notable cuts like “Steppers,” “1st of Jan,” “Top Dolla,” “Moral Of Da Story,” and the compilation’s title track. Currently, he’s said to be working on his new project I Never Felt Nun, and has already provided a taste of what to expect with the loose drops “Blood” and “Love Is Blind.” Press play on Yella Beezy and EST Gee’s “Pimp C” below.