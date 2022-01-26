By Regina Cho
  /  01.26.2022

Around this time last year, Yella Beezy linked up with Erica Banks for their “Star” collaboration. Since then, he assisted Wale as he headed “Down South” for his track alongside Maxo Kream. He now makes his return this week to present “Talk My Shit,” a brand new record to kick off his 2022. On the track, Beezy doesn’t hold back:

Ayy, these n***as got the motherfuckin’ nerve, I’d think before you cross, stay on the motherfuckin’ curb, hey/ Got the trap, tell them come and get your ass served, hey, hang around with killers, they’ll kill you, have my word/ N***a told me get my lick back, flick ’em with a big strap

Back in May, Yella Beezy dropped off his joint project with Trapboy Freddy titled “I’m My Brother’s Keeper.” The 12-track body of work included features from Jose Bodega and LaChyna. Prior to that was 2019’s Baccend Beezy, which saw some big features from names like Chris Brown, Too $hort, Young Thug, and K. Michelle. He was also a part of a fan favorite hit, Rubi Rose’s “Hit Yo Dance” featuring NLE Choppa. More recently, Beezy tapped in with K Camp for Camp’s “Birthday” track and video. In 2020, he released three singles: “Headlocc” featuring Young Thug, “Solid” featuring 42 Dugg and “On Fleek” featuring Gunna.

Yella Beezy’s rise to popularity came soon after releasing his mixtape Lite Work, Volume 2 in 2017 which included his hit single ”That’s On Me,” which peaked at 37 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and surpassed 200M video views. The song garnered the attention of the newly formed HITCO label where Yella Beezy signed in 2018 before releasing a follow up remix which featured 2 Chainz, T.I., Rich The Kid, Jeezy, Boosie and Trapboy Freddy.

Be sure to press play on Yella Beezy’s brand new single “Talk My Shit” down below.

