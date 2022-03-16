It’s been a couple of years since Yella Beezy connected with Trapboy Freddy for the joint effort I’m My Brother’s Keeper, which came with 12 tracks and a couple of assists from LaChyna and Jose Bodega. Since then, the Dallas talent has continued to release well-received loose cuts like “Solid” with 42 Dugg, “On Fleek” with Gunna, “Is You Fuckin?,” “STAR” with Erica Banks, “I Guess,” and (this past January) “Talk My Shit,” all of which may or may not appear on Beezy‘s long-awaited album Blank Checc. In addition, Beezy can also be heard providing bars for peers like Philthy Rich, K Camp, DaniLeigh, Wale, and more.

Last week, Yella Beezy added to that with “Do You,” a laid-back effort that sees production from Jay The Great and sees him harmonizing to his significant other about his plans for their next bedroom rendezvous:

“Been drivin’ my lil’ bitch crazy ’til her screws loose, baby, lately you been changed, guess that’s the new you, we done been so many places, want you to pull it through, and you say that I don’t love you, well, baby, who do? Tell me, who do? Hit my line whenever you choose to, fuck your mind and fuck your body, make her go cuckoo, yeah, I got that pussy trained, make it go, ‘Choo-choo’…”

The accompanying clip for “Do You” keeps things straight to the point with shots of Beezy getting intimate with his on-screen love interest. He can also be seen delivering his bars from different parts of what looks like an upscale residence.

Beezy‘s last solo LP was 2019’s Baccend Beezy, which came with 14 songs and contributions from Too $hort, NLE Choppa, Chris Brown, Young Thug, K. Michelle, Quavo, Gucci Mane, and more. Prior to that, he dropped off Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc in 2018.

Press play on “Who Do” below.