Currently, EST Gee is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming mixtape I Never Felt Nun, a continuation of the 2020 releases Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. Today (Aug. 12), the Louisville rapper returns with his latest cut from the project, the freshly released “Love Is Blind” single. On the track, EST Gee reflects on the reality of fake loyalty:

Come take a trip down memory lane with a, grave digger, a made n***a/ Poppin’ painkillers, don’t make me think different, I’ma drank sipper/ I done slayed n***as, I done paid killers, out the whip and out the window/ Long as you get ’em ain’t no difference, shame it’s the same n***as dissing/ Used to wanna hang with us, I ain’t trippin’ I been had a lot of opps

Even more pistols, bougie freak say she don’t wanna eat, ’cause I ain’t say no pickles/ Put her on the n***a she get that lo, we gone for sure get ’em/ Most get it the small few of em that don’t need no nose tissue, ’cause I’ma wipe it for ’em/ He don’t even know that I’m so cold with it, she got sexy lips when she eat d**k call her soul stealer

EST Gee can be heard on recent collaborations like “Hmmhmm” by Chris Brown and “Chickens” by Future. I Never Felt Nun will follow last year’s Bigger Than Life or Death and its subsequent deluxe upgrades, which altogether contained 26 songs and collaborations alongside Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and Future. Since then, he has teamed up with Dugg for the joint effort Last Ones Left and connected with the rest of his Collective Music Group members for the compilation Gangsta Art.

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new single “Love It Blind” down below.