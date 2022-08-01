Last month, EST Gee took to social media to announce his forthcoming mixtape I Never Felt Nun, a continuation of the 2020 releases Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. To get fans ready, the Louisville star released a new single titled “Blood,” which was released July 29 and sees production from FOREVEROLLING and MoneyEvery. The hard-hitting track is full of multi-layered bars about EST Gee‘s past life before the fame:

“I done dumped my shit, duck, reload clip and then pop back out, I done had my block on lock so long, it wanna tap out, deep inside the belly of the shit these niggas rap ’bout, I done went OT to get on my feet and pass my pack out, lil’ bro don’t tell me nothing about his beef when he come cash out, front him what he cop, he come re-up before his last ounce, all he know is work his Draco, flip phone, and his traphouse, stood over that stove without no mask, I damn near passed out…”

“Blood” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Diesel Filmz and Jay Castle. Keeping things simple and to the point, viewers can catch EST Gee (and his dog) delivering rhymes from his palatial residence while donning plenty of jewelry and high-end threads throughout. This is interspersed with shots of Gee and his crew living it up in a strip club.

I Never Felt Nun will follow last year’s Bigger Than Life or Death and its subsequent deluxe upgrades, which altogether contained 26 songs and collaborations alongside Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and Future. Since then, he’s teamed up with Dugg for the joint effort Last Ones Left and connected with the rest of his Collective Music Group compadres for the compilation Gangsta Art. Press play on “Blood” below.