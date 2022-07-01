Back in September, Mozzy delivered his latest project Untreated Trauma, a 10-song offering with features from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, YFN Lucci, E Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, and Celly Ru. Today (July 1), the newly minted CMG talent reconnects with Gee for “Lurkin,” which is produced by Dave-O and is filled with the honest, street-oriented bars that make these artists two of the most important emcees of the current generation:

“Appreciate the bail money, know I payed him back soon as I touched, just ’cause it felt funny, get off your ass and sell somethin’, promise not to tell nothin’, Motorola cell bussin’, lock on anything that pose a threat, it ain’t no tale I’m tuckin’, crop out anything that ain’t from the set unless he know somethin’, take him to the Spitta’, ‘fore he bleed out, ain’t no help, dummy…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, last February saw Yo Gotti announcing that Mozzy had joined CMG during a press conference alongside the rest of the decorated roster:

“The years of having conversations, and these ain’t no little conversations, these big conversations. Years of having big conversations, and, you know, running into each other, sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re proud of our partnership, to bring our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

Mozzy also explained how his connection with the Memphis mogul transitioned into a full-on business venture:

“Big dawg been tappin’ in with me, I’m talkin’ about even before a nigga career even popped, brought me out on SummerJam … after that, we had conversations, he told me there was a seat at the table. I had to get my life right, you know what I’m sayin’, tie up a couple of loose ends; I tied them motherfuckers up, we here now.”

Press play on “Lurkin” below.