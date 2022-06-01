Last month, Babyface Ray dropped off a deluxe edition of his album FACE, which added on eight songs to the overall project and new collaborations alongside Lucki, DJ Esco, Lil Yachty, and more. This week, the Detroit talent unveiled a new visual from the upgraded release for “Spending Spree,” a DY Krazy, BMarch808Mafia, Hendrix Smoke, and Kayn-produced effort that features fellow hometown hero Veeze and sees the duo focused on the money before anything else:

“You starvin’, I get this shit regardless, I’m tellin’ you, I’m busy, bitch, can’t fit you in my schedule, I want revenue, all in NYC, I’m at Saks Fifth Avenue, fuck it, cut her off, I send her out, she like, ‘I’m mad at you,’ suites and courtside seats, players tryna meet, I’m livin’ right now, but I got youngins who’ll die for me, get my hands dirty, make it right, this shit powdery, talkin’ slick, have my niggas blitz, fuck apologies, you gon’ give me honesty or you gon’ lie to me?”

The accompanying clip for “Spending Spree” comes courtesy of Image Control Studios and keeps things fairly simple with Babyface and Veeze flexing money and jewelry in a garage with an old-school whip in the background. They can also be spotted with their respective crews in another undisclosed location.

FACE initially made landfall in January with 20 cuts and assists from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. The project arrived almost a year after Babyface Ray‘s well-received seven-song EP Unfuckwitable, which saw appearances from EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, and Kash Doll. As with FACE, Unfuckwitable later saw a deluxe edition that doubled its tracklisting.

Press play on Babyface Ray and Veeze‘s “Spending Spree” video below. If you missed it, you can check out FACE (Deluxe Edition) in full here.