Just when you thought Babyface Ray was going to chill after the arrival of his debut album FACE (released in Jan. 2022), he spins the block just in time before the summer is in full effect. The Michigan rap scene has been on a constant rise in recent times. Without a doubt, Ray has played a huge part in this ascension along with Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Rio Da Yung OG, RMC Mike, YN Jay and others. Interscope certainly has a star on their hands and at the rate he is going, Babyface Ray will be one of the greatest artists to come from Detroit when it is all said and done. Today (May 20), he adds a bit more sauce to his debut album FACE with the deluxe version.

Preparation prevents poor performance. — The Wave (@babyfaceray) May 16, 2022

The OG version of FACE had the streets on lock upon its arrival and the deluxe really does more justice with the added substance. Despite many hearing Ray’s name for the first time with the arrival of his project, Unfuckwithable, the 31-year-old rapper has been pounding the pavement for a decade (it’s hard to tell by looking at him, which explains his harmless moniker). Since 2019, Ray has gone from a virtual unknown on the national rap scene to one of the most commonly referenced emerging Detroit rappers, spearheading a new mainstream wave for the genre.

Speaking with Billboard earlier this year, Babyface Ray gave some insight on how he pictures his career to go moving forward: “I can’t really pinpoint what I want. I feel all that stuff falls in place when you just reaching and going and going. I want health and wealth for my family, for sure, like financial stability know what i’m saying, I want that type of shit that everybody does. All I can pinpoint, like certain shit, that I just want to keep reaching til I can’t no more.”

Check out FACE deluxe now!