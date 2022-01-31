Over the weekend, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his new album FACE, which comes with 20 songs and additional features from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. In addition to his latest body of work was a visual for the opener “My Thoughts 3 / Pop’s Prayer,” a continuation of 2017’s “My Thoughts” and 2018’s “My Thoughts Part II.” Produced by Kura and LulRose and (presumably) borrowing from Timbaland and OneRepublic’s “Apologize,” “My Thoughts 3 / Pop’s Prayer” sees Ray on a stream of consciousness about money, women, his overall lifestyle, and more:

“Made somethin’ out of nothin’, lean all out in public, workin’ morning, I’m clubbin’, she wanted a kid, I bought her a puppy, you know I’m a dog and she love it, stay true to yourself, word of advice, nigga, do it yourself, first chance they get, gon’ be tellin’ the laws, niggas ain’t built to be stuck in a cell, all that screamin’ that they ’bout that life, killers come around, they be tuckin’ they tail…”

Directed by Reel Goats, the accompanying clip for said offering takes viewers through Detroit‘s highways, neighborhoods, and abandoned homes. Babyface Ray is seen both delivering his bars in what looks to be his studio and talking a walking around many of the aforementioned locations, leaving little doubt as to where his roots are. The video ends with him in front of a massive residence in University District, all while a powerful prayer is given in the background:

“Our Father and our God, we come now, knowin’ that You know us better, then we know ourselves, our comings and our goings, our risings and our fallings, our beginnings and our end, asking that You remember us, and now, in a mighty way, that You might protect us…”

Check out said visual below.