By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2022

At the top of the year, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his new album, FACE. The 20-track album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more. The successful FACE project went on to become his highest charting album yet, landing at No. 31 on the Billboard Top 200 along with landing on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and debuting at No. 2 on the Independent Charts.

The Detroit native has now returned with a brand new visual for “Motown Music,” a DJ Esco-produced offering from the album that serves as the back track to Ray’s latest kickback:

I’m tryna feed the team, but it’s crowded in the kitchen, if you was in my shoes, n***as probably wouldn’t have did it/ Puttin’ mileage on the rental and when I called out and said “I need you”, they ain’t hear me

Back in February, Babyface Ray delivered Unfuckwitable, a seven-track EP with features from EST Gee, Kash Doll, and Moneybagg Yo. He then returned to present his recent single “Catch It.” The offering arrived paired with a Kardiak-directed visual, which features scenes of Babyface riding through sunny streets, performing to large crowds, and doing some retail therapy as he delivers his bars.

Shortly following the February drop, he then upgraded Unfuckwitable with a deluxe edition, adding on another seven cuts with additional collabs alongside Veeze, Peezy, Murda Beatz, and Jack Harlow — the last of whom turned up with Babyface Ray on “Paperwork Party.” Since then, fans have received a couple of loose drops which include cuts like “What The Business Is” and “Hate Me” with YS and Fenix Flexin.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “Motown Music” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Babyface Ray
Music Videos

Trending
Social Justice

19-year-old shot and killed while FaceTiming his mother

“They just shot that boy up,” a bystander said as his mom Leslie Byrd listened ...
By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.10.2022
Watch

James Fauntleroy x Larrance Dopson | 'Unfinished Business'

1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More