At the top of the year, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his new album, FACE. The 20-track album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more. The successful FACE project went on to become his highest charting album yet, landing at No. 31 on the Billboard Top 200 along with landing on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and debuting at No. 2 on the Independent Charts.

The Detroit native has now returned with a brand new visual for “Motown Music,” a DJ Esco-produced offering from the album that serves as the back track to Ray’s latest kickback:

I’m tryna feed the team, but it’s crowded in the kitchen, if you was in my shoes, n***as probably wouldn’t have did it/ Puttin’ mileage on the rental and when I called out and said “I need you”, they ain’t hear me

Back in February, Babyface Ray delivered Unfuckwitable, a seven-track EP with features from EST Gee, Kash Doll, and Moneybagg Yo. He then returned to present his recent single “Catch It.” The offering arrived paired with a Kardiak-directed visual, which features scenes of Babyface riding through sunny streets, performing to large crowds, and doing some retail therapy as he delivers his bars.

Shortly following the February drop, he then upgraded Unfuckwitable with a deluxe edition, adding on another seven cuts with additional collabs alongside Veeze, Peezy, Murda Beatz, and Jack Harlow — the last of whom turned up with Babyface Ray on “Paperwork Party.” Since then, fans have received a couple of loose drops which include cuts like “What The Business Is” and “Hate Me” with YS and Fenix Flexin.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “Motown Music” down below.