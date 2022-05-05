For his brand new offering, Michigan’s own YN Jay set sail to “Coochie Island” and he’s bringing Babyface Ray along for the ride. “Coochie Island” is the latest release from Young, Wild & Free, YN Jay’s upcoming mixtape, coming soon via Alamo Records. The Keefer-directed visual sees the duo enjoying their time surrounded by beautiful women as they embark on their journey via boat and jeep to their destination, set to the sounds of YN Jay’s bars:

BMF wintertime, black fur coat bad bitch in the club, let me fuck first/ can tell by your wrist you don’t cut work/ I be sellin’ straight drop, you the type of n***a cut work, bro just quit his job, he said fuck work/ Fiend called me on the first, got me up first early bird get the worm, I get up first/ How you make it to the top

Back in November, the Beecher, MI emcee unveiled “Lamar (You Can’t Stop The Reign),” a track that’s based on a main character from the Starz series “BMF” — which it itself based on brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s Black Mafia Family drug empire.

Prior to that, YN Jay has continued to deliver a wealth of music to his exponentially growing fanbase. He’s blessed his fans with a couple of projects, January’s Ninja Warrior and July’s Coochie Chronicles, which saw assists from the likes of Coi Leray, Rio Da Yung OG, Sada Baby, Lil Yachty, RMC Mike, and frequent collaborator Louie Ray. In addition, Jay has liberated a lot of loose singles, including “Las Vegas,” “Smoove Back,” “Coochie In Class,” “Coochie Growl,” “Coochie Language,” “Drunk When I Made This,” and “Coochie Throbbin,” among many others.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Coochie Island” by YN Jay and Babyface Ray down below.