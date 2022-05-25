Last week, Babyface Ray unveiled the deluxe edition of his latest project FACE, which adds on eight new cuts and contributions from Veeze, Baroline, LUCKI, DJ Esco, and Lil Yachty. In addition to that release, the Detroit emcee also liberated a new visual for the standout “Family > Money,” a Mars and Pooh Beatz-produced offering that sees him focused on bringing financial freedom to his loved ones:

“Real niggas first, family over money, kingpin dreams, trap house jumping, got my paper right, now you can’t tell me nothing, grind all winter, fuckin’ up the summer, do it big time, might go get a Hummer, even though you lying, tell me that you love me, if you really ballin’, buy your bitches somethin’, if you really ballin’, buy your bitches somethin’, nigga…”

Directed by Vince Corona and ShotBySimbaa, the accompanying clip for “Family > Money” (now changed to simply “Family Over Money”) shows Babyface Ray delivering his rhymes poolside, next to a lavish residence in the hills. This is all interspersed with fast-moving shots of Ray going shopping, riding around in a high-end whip, giving autographs to fans, catching vibes with his crew, and much more.

FACE was originally released back in January, complete with 20 songs and assists from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. One notable track from FACE was the Foe Thousand Watts-backed “Richard Flair,” which saw him taking Big Sean to task over an apparent collaboration that fell through:

“You gon’ keep flexin’ for the times you was humble, huh? Got all the connections that I needed, you in trouble now, Big Sean hit a nigga line, say he wanna work, cut the line, FaceTimed my nigga, say he out of work…”

Press play on Babyface Ray‘s “Family Over Money” video below.