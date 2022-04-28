Back in February, Trae Tha Truth unveiled his latest project Truth Season: The United Streets of America, which came with 17 hard-hitting cuts and a wealth of contributions from Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, Louie Ray, Peezy, Snap Dogg, and more. Today (April 28), the Houston legend reveals a new visual from Truth Season for “Shake Em Off,” a collaboration alongside Detroit’s own Babyface Ray. Produced by Xave and SoloGoinBrazy, the booming track sees the two rapping about staying on top and refusing to let their detractors cause anything otherwise:

“I had to shake ’em off, shake them haters off of me, diamonds in my smile, lil’ bro, it cost to talk to me, they know to keep it lit, but I ain’t sippin’ coffee, these labels crazy as hell, shit, I got what they offer me, my youngins wild as fuck, you move too quick, they might pop off, they say they on my head, I came through there with my top off, forever on the meds, I told the doctor treat my cough, these lil’ niggas Plankton, I think they tryna steal my sauce…”

Courtesy of Tru Films, the accompanying clip sees Trae and Babyface mobbing heavy with their crews in a couple of locations, including what looks like an empty, enclosed space and outside in front of a dilapidated warehouse. Of course, the video — which mixes from color to black-and-white — also sees the artists displayed their well-deserved wealth, from high-end cars to eye-blinding jewelry.

Just a month prior to Truth Season‘s release, Babyface Ray blessed his steadily growing fanbase with FACE, his latest body of work just last year’s Unfuckwitable. That album boasted 20 tracks and notable assists from Pusha T, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Press play on Trae Tha Truth and Babyface Ray‘s “Shake Em Off” video below.