Last month, Trae Tha Truth dropped off his Life n Pain, a nine-track featureless body of work. Today (Apr. 8), the Houston-based MC shares a touching new official visual for “Hope Hope It Don’t Change You.” Directed by Tru Films and produced by Othello Beats, the new clip begins with the Houston mogul on the phone with his child, and then proceeds to bring viewers through the journey of life on the road while being a father as Trae spills his heart out:

We’d lost a lotta time hope it don’t change you/ No matter where it go, hope it don’t change you/ I feel like it will never be the same they change you/ Just know your daddy love you, I know I ain’t been around

“This visual is my truth about my present situation fighting to be in my daughter’s life, I was dealing with not seeing her in over 120 days,” said Trae in an official statement about the video. “I feel this is needed in the climate we are in. It’s so many fathers that experience this and constantly get the bad end of the stick in the court system, even some mothers relate to this also. This video and song will be the voice for those who cant speak there’s or don’t have the funds to fight for their children.”

Back in June, Trae Tha Truth dropped off his latest project 48 Hours After, a Moxiii Double Dee and 20K The Producer-backed offering that saw 14 cuts with additional appearances from Big Pokey, Lil’ Keke, Jared, the late DJ Screw, and more. He followed that up with dope visual for cuts like “Freestyle” and another for “The Cru,” a collaboration with Trae’s son Baby Houston — also known as both Lil’ Houston and King Houston.

Be sure to press play on Trae Tha Truth’s brand new music video for “Hope It Don’t Change You” down below.