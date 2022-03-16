Last week, Trae Tha Truth blessed the masses with his latest album Truth Season: The United Streets of America, which sees him connecting with the likes of Icewear Vezzo (who appears on a few songs), Babyface Ray, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, and Louie Ray. A couple of days ago, the Houston legend unveils a visual from Truth Season for “Intro,” a BounceGoHard-produced opener that sees him both flexing his hard-earned wealth and reminding listeners where he and his crew comes from:

“How you talkin’ money, yeen got nothin’ to show ’bout it, stuff a hunnid wrapped up in a towel, what you know ’bout it? Pull up on the corner, youngins posted like a sto’ ’bout it, walk up out the jeweler like Jeezy, I’m bringin’ snow out it, know them niggas wit’ me not playin’…”

It would appear as if Trae found inspiration in the new film The Batman, as the caped crusader makes a dope appearance in the accompanying clip for “Intro.” The rest of the video sees Trae delivering his bars in both complete darkness and in a red-lit room as fire engulfs the background.

Just prior to the release of Truth Season, Trae unveils a heartfelt song titled “Hope It Don’t Change You,” which sees him speaking to his daughter in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with the daughter’s mother:

“We’d lost a lotta time, hope it don’t change you, no matter where it go, hope it don’t change you, I feel like it will never be the same, they change you, just know your daddy love you, I know I ain’t been around, but I hope it don’t change you, even though you been away, I just hope it don’t change you, they knowing you all I got, tell me, why would they change you?”

Check out Trae Tha Truth‘s “Intro” video, “Hope They Don’t Change You,” and — if you missed it — Truth Season below.