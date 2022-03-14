This past week, Dave East blessed the masses with a new EP titled HDIGH, a nine-track body of work that sees production from Mike & Keys and additional assistance from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, and more. Accompanying said project is a visual for “Crash Out,” a collaboration alongside Trae The Truth that sees the two rappers keeping it real about their respective lifestyles and what they’ve been through:

“When I look back at my past, I don’t really care ’bout nothin’ but countin’ some cash, movin’ through traffic, just tryna get past, roll up the gas, I dope I don’t crash … stop hatin’ on niggas online, it’s never gon’ make you a dime, never got back for your homies that died, you seen what I seen, homie, you’d’ve been cryin’…”

Directed by Fred Focus, the accompanying clip for “Crash Out” takes viewers to East‘s NYC stomping grounds, when he can be seen delivering his bars in a courtyard surrounded by what’s presumed to be project housing. He eventually connects with Trae Tha Truth, who joins him on a stairwell and a ride out on the city’s streets.

HDIGH follows last year’s HOFFA, East‘s joint effort with Harry Fraud that saw 14 cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of G Herbo, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, and Steven Young. The Harlem star has also continued to contribute to songs by his peers, including Joey Fatts’ “Dead & Gone,” AZ’s “Blow That Shit,” Vado’s “Respect The Jux (Remix),” Snoop Dogg’s “Make Some Money,” Jim Jones’ “Fit Bit (Betty White),” and Mary J. Blige’s “Rent Money.” Meanwhile, just last month saw Trae Tha Truth liberating his latest album Truth Season: The United Streets of America, which features Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Payroll Giovanni, Louie Ray, and more across 17 tracks.

Press play on Dave East and Trae Tha Truth‘s “Crash Out” — and, if you missed it, East’s HDIGH — below.