Currently, Method Man is said to be working on the third installment of his Meth Lab series, which has been led by “The Last 2 Minutes” with Iron Mic and “Butterfly Effect” with RJ Payne, the latter of which was released back in February and sees the Wu-Tang legend delivering some of his best bars to date:

“Thirty for thirty, my jersey dirty, my crew back, I shoot a thirty like Stephen Curry, my shoes whack, so locomotive, you lose track, confuse facts, you thinking Kodak, but with more thought as two Blacks, standing ovation gets you clapped, debating most these backpacking rappers, got two straps, my cadence half Meth, half amazing, that’s two facts, and laymans got these women’s intuition like you snack, I’m OJ out of prison, the juice back…”

Directed by The Last American B-Boy, the accompanying clip for “Butterfly Effect” sees Meth and RJ in what looks like an old mansion. The clip uses some pretty clever effects to match the artists‘ rhymes with various interpretations that viewers are certain to enjoy.

Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium was released back in 2018 and consisted of 22 tracks (conceptualized as episodes) and a wealth of contributions from Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Noreaga, Redman, Cappadonna, Sheek Louch, and more — The Meth Lab made landfall three years prior. Outside of music, Method Man has continued to thrive as an actor, mainly thanks to his role as Davis MacLean in the hit series “Power Book II: Ghost.” He’s also appeared in recent films like This Is The Night and Last Looks. As previously reported by REVOLT, Meth spoke to Essence about transitioning to acting in the next stage of his career:

“There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket.”

Press play on “Butterfly Effect” below.