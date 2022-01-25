Sometime soon this year, Method Man is set to release his forthcoming project Meth Lab 3: The Rehab, which is a a continuation of 2015’s The Meth Lab and 2018’s Meth Lab 2: The Lithium. As an appetizer from the body of work, November saw the reveal of “The Last 2 Minutes,” a Chris Wellz and Genius On The Beat-produced collaboration alongside battle rapper Iron Mic.

Today, the legendary rapper has dropped off the official visual for the track. Upon the opening scene, a few words flash across the screen: “Oct. 31, 2021. Authorities have zeroed in on the mysterious Methlab location.” Then, the video takes viewers through a wild heist as Method Man delivers his hard-hitting bars.

The NY emcee also stopped to share a few words about the new visual, revealing how the concept was cooked up in just a few days. “The song wasn’t our first pick,” he says. “We were going with another song off the album and we had a ‘COVID situation’ and we had to come up with a treatment in like two days for the record. However the song ‘The Last 2 Minutes’ is a continuation of ‘Another 2 Minutes,’ off of the Meth Lab 2 album and ‘2 Minutes of Your Time,’ off of the Meth Lab 1.”

Currently, Method Man is busy at work as he portrays the genius yet money hungry lawyer in the successful Power Book II: Ghost series. Back in April, Method Man went up against longtime collaborator and friend Redman for a lively “Verzuz” battle. Viewers tuned in to see the two talents celebrating the stoners’ holiday by breaking out some of the biggest and most memorable hits from their catalogs — peers like RZA, EPMD, DJ Kool, and Keith Murray also made memorable appearances throughout.

Be sure to press play on Method Man’s brand new music video for “The Last 2 Minutes” down below

