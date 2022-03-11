Back in 2021, Papoose delivered a new body of work for each month of the year, crafting dope cuts with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, E-40, (wife) Remy Ma, Jim Jones, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Anthony Hamilton, and many more in the process. On September, the New York giant teamed up with the equally legendary Method Man for “Heat 7,” a Stan Da Man-produced offering which, to no one’s surprise, proves that these two are still delivering some of their best bars to date:

“Am I the greatest? Yes, downtown Brooklyn shoppin’ the INS, the 574 New Balance matchin’ the Avirex, the documented legacy of a goat they afraid to test, you’ll shit Nikes, I put my foot so far up your A-S-S, hate when New York go against New York, it make me vexed, we lose either way, it’s like when the Yankees play the Mets…”

Courtesy of WillC and Tana, the accompanying clip for “Heat 7” sees Pap and Meth mainly delivering their bars from a dark room, all as different graphics appear behind them to match the song’s ever-changing subject matter. Viewers can also catch them in a room filled with yellow tape, a fitting scene for the lyrical onslaught that took place.

In related news, Method Man recently won an NAACP award alongside his “You’re All I Need” collaborator Mary J. Blige for their respective performances on the hit series “Power Book II: Ghost.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Meth spoke about reconnecting with (and winning alongside) Blige on the small screen:

“It’s no feeling like this in the world to be doing something for so long and to still reap the benefits of your work. I won a Grammy in ‘95 with Mary J. Blige for music,” he said. “And then, I won an NAACP Award with Mary J. Blige for acting. It gets no better than that.”

Press play on “Heat 7” below.