Papoose had an incredibly busy year last year. The Brooklyn emcee has managed to release an EP for every month of 2021, collaborating with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, E-40, Jim Jones, Vado, The Game, Smoke DZA, Anthony Hamilton, Remy Ma, and more throughout.

On his September body of work, he revealed a track titled “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” featuring fellow legend Lil Wayne. Today (Jan. 27), he assembled a dream team of artist to join him for the official visual for the remix of the track. On the song, 2 Chainz jumps in after Papoose’s opening verse to deliver his assist:

When you was on a Zoom call, I was at the pool hall, crew tall, big ol’ nuts like blue balls/ Who y’all? When I met the plug in the U-Haul, draco like a pool stick, I don’t need a pool ball/ Y’all n***as lame but that’s nothin’ new to y’all, I don’t care if I call around lunch, it’s still a booty call

Trappin’, I was too involved, the pistol still my bodyguard, Brooklyn, Hollygrove and College Park/ I’m a star like the ceiling the in the R&R, got a couple restaurants, we can go bar for bar/ We can go (We can go) we can go (Yeah) hardy har’ I throw this paper tag at you from my foreign car

The visual is directed by WillC & Tana and features scenes of all the accomplished artists getting in their zone as dope animations add flare to the overall feel of the video. Be sure to press play on Papoose’s brand new music video for the remix of “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” featuring 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, and Lil Wayne.

