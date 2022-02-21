Over the weekend, Dave East teamed up with sports betting app DraftKings to deliver a new single titled “Bet It,” that sees production from Danny Wolf and, as one might expect given the connection, is largely centered around the Harlem native getting to the money:

“If you wan’ bet it, come with some cash and some credit, she gon’ pull up ’cause I said it, I got a fetish for pickin’ up paper whenever, look in they face, see they jealous, we gon’ get money, don’t care if they look at me funny, remember them times I was hungry, I’m far from a dummy, I got the game tatted all on my stomach, I ain’t got time to count nothin’ buy hundreds…”

The accompanying clip for “Bet It” heads into full-blown science-fiction territory, with East and his intergalactic crew looking to create the ultimate basketball athlete. As viewers will see, that attempt doesn’t come without some humorous mishaps.

Last year, Dave East teamed up with decorated producer Harry Fraud for the 14-track effort HOFFA, which was packed with collaborations alongside the likes of G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, and the late Kiing Shooter. Prior to that, he blessed his fans with the third installment of his Karma mixtape series, which — including its deluxe upgrade — saw assists from Trey Songz, Popcaan, Trouble, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Bino Rideaux, Mary J. Blige, and more. Outside of his own work, East can also be heard providing some serious bars on songs like Joey Fatts “Dead & Gone,” AZ’s “Blow That Shit,” Vado’s “Respect The Jux (Remix),” Snoop Dogg’s “Make Some Money,” Jim Jones’ “Fit Lit (Betty White),” and (most recently) Mary J. Blige’s “Rent Money.”

Press play on Dave East‘s “Bet It” video below.