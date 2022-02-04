It’s official — Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are working on a sequel to their fan-loved 2016 joint EP, TWENTY88.

Sean revealed the news on Thursday night (Feb. 3) ahead of the release of his and Queen Naija’s new single, “Hate Our Love.” The pair went Live on Instagram to promote the collaboration and also discussed what else they’re working on.

“I’m here working on [a] new album and new TWENTY88 — me and Jhené,” a smiling Sean told Queen Naija. “Shit, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though.”

Rumors that Sean and his Grammy-nominated girlfriend might be working on new music together first spread on social media last month. At the time, the Detroit rapper shared a clip of himself and Aiko in the studio, prompting speculation from fans.

Sean and Aiko’s initial TWENTY88 EP debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and saw appearances from K-Ci & JoJo and Detail.

In other news, the NFL recently announced that Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVI next Sunday (Feb. 13). Country music star Mickey Guyton will also sing the National Anthem, while gospel duo Mary Mary and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pre-game festivities.

Of course, Super Bowl LVI is also set to boast a star-studded Halftime Show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, as well.

As for Sean, the 33-year-old made headlines last month after he seemingly made amends with Kanye West. Sean was seen leaving a recording studio with Kanye and French Montana in Los Angeles, which came as a surprise to fans after comments the G.O.O.D. Music founder made about him on “Drink Champs.”

See Big Sean and Queen Naija’s Instagram Live chat below.