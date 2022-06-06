Back in April, Yungeen Ace blessed the masses with his latest body of work All On Me, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received singles like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.”

Over the weekend, Yungeen Ace decided it’s already time for new music and returned with a brand new single “Where They At.” Directed by Leeza Ashley, the accompanying music video unites Yungeen Ace with a hyped crew posted up in front and inside of their local quick mart as he delivers his signature flow:

They be like, ‘Where All The Killers?’ (Where?), shit, I’m where they at/ They be like, ‘They outside,’ shit, where they at?/ Damn, them n***as dead, I swear it’s a fact, I swear it’s a fact/ N***a, don’t play with me ’cause I get ’em whacked (Boom)/ Blick, baow, I got this blood on me, please don’t run up on me

Please don’t run up on me, please don’t do that/ This glock got a cooling kit, eyes on me pointer, I know who to hit/ Bitch, you know I’m on point, I don’t do attempts/ N***a all of my houses got cameras on it, got shooters inside, that’s family homie

The aforementioned All On Me follows 2 Broken 2 Heal, Yungeen Ace’s joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. The album’s lead collaboration with Kodak Black earned a peak position at

No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Triller Chart. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King Von, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and more.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for Yungeen Ace’s “Where They At” down below.