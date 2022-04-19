Last week, Yungeen Ace blessed the masses with his latest body of work All On Me, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received single like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.”

In addition to All On Me, fans also received a new visual from the project for “Buy The Building,” an UPNORTH-produced effort that sees Ace reflecting on his struggles prior to success:

“Used to dream about the bag, I got my hands on this shit, we were masked up before the pandemic came, still remember days when the landlord tripped, now the water from the ceiling on my wrist, now I can buy the building if I choose to, I done ran me up a million in my new shoes, I know, baby, this ain’t what you used to, no more green money, only new blues, and I can buy the building now if need be, I can’t leave the streets ’cause they need me…”

Directed by Marko Steez, the accompanying clip for “Buy The Building” begins with Yungeen Ace in a bedroom with lesser means, watching his words unfold via an old television on the floor. Things then switch to his current, wealthy lifestyle, with the Floridian star lounging with his girl, getting fitted for a suit, riding around in one of his high-end vehicles, and — as the title give way to — making a purchase on a skyscraper.

All On Me follows 2 Broken 2 Heal, Yungeen Ace’s joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King Von, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and more.

Press play on both All On Me and the video for “Buy The Building” below.