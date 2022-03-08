Back in May, Toosii blessed us with his latest body of work Thank You for Believing, which initially came with 13 tracks and a few assists from Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock. Not too long after, the Raleigh-based star would upgrade that release with a deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts and a couple of collaborations alongside Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

For his latest offering, Toosii switches up the pace and drops a new remix for his fans. He recently shared his take on Muni Long’s well-loved R&B breakout hit, “Hrs and Hrs.” On the track, Toosii puts his own twist on it and unveils his own seductive lyrics over the irresistible instrumental:

She know, that I need, more than just an hour we fuck on that bed, and end up on the counter/ She so innocent, but that pussy got some power/ I love when I’m inside but she only get louder/ She know I could do this for hours, she get devoured, when we done we in the shower/ Gotta know a n***a love that pussy, put it down ’cause I adore that pussy

In addition to the aforementioned releases, Toosii topped off a successful year by being crowned as an XXL Freshman in 2021, joining the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, and Blxst. A few months prior to that, he liberated his official debut LP Poetic Pain, along with the equally dope EPs Big Steppa and Dickpressed.

