By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2022

Back in May, Toosii blessed us with his latest body of work Thank You for Believing, which initially came with 13 tracks and a few assists from Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock. Not too long after, the Raleigh-based star would upgrade that release with a deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which added on 10 additional cuts and a couple of collaborations alongside Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

For his latest offering, Toosii switches up the pace and drops a new remix for his fans. He recently shared his take on Muni Long’s well-loved R&B breakout hit, “Hrs and Hrs.” On the track, Toosii puts his own twist on it and unveils his own seductive lyrics over the irresistible instrumental:

She know, that I need, more than just an hour we fuck on that bed, and end up on the counter/ She so innocent, but that pussy got some power/ I love when I’m inside but she only get louder/ She know I could do this for hours, she get devoured, when we done we in the shower/ Gotta know a n***a love that pussy, put it down ’cause I adore that pussy  

In addition to the aforementioned releases, Toosii topped off a successful year by being crowned as an XXL Freshman in 2021, joining the likes of 42 DuggFlo MilliMorrayPooh ShiestyCoi Leray, and Blxst. A few months prior to that, he liberated his official debut LP Poetic Pain, along with the equally dope EPs Big Steppa and Dickpressed.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new remix of “Hrs and Hrs” down below.

