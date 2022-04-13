A film about the late King Von is reportedly in the making. The rapper’s ex-manager, Jameson “100K” Francois , teased the project in an Instagram post shared earlier this week.

“I can’t wait till your movie come out,” wrote 100K alongside a photo of him posing in front of a King Von mural. “Hurry up,” he wrote, tagging filmmaker Edgar Esteves in the post.”Some people die and the world forget but your name gone live for generations.”

100K and Von met in 2019 through their mutual friend Lil Durk. Their working relationship started after the manager helped an incarcerated Von with his lawyer fees. “He was like, “Bruh, I need you in my corner because you genuinely care for me,” 100K told REVOLT when discussing the late rapper. “We’re not even locked into business, but I can call you to help me.” With Durk’s approval, he took on the role of Von’s manager.