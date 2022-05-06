Fresh off his announcement of his signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and his most recent album Untreated Trauma, Mozzy continues his momentum today (May 6) by dropping off his brand new visual, “Tell The Truth.” Equipped with a feature from Shordie Shordie, the new Suzy-directed video takes place in his hometown and speaks to the authenticity, or lack thereof, from people you may encounter throughout life:

Where you from? I’m from that killer city them n***as gritty, shoot a n***a, really but me I feel it’s you and me and us havin’ a convo/ You don’t see no wrong though, snake in grass, I lawnmow Bakin’ shit, I make some shit, I did it, what you tried to/ Touchin’ walkin’ ‘by you, who you finna lie to? I been feelin’ different, give me head before I drive and if you do not say, then I’ma slide

The Oak Park star shared his solo effort, the aforementioned Untreated Trauma, back in September. Prior to that was was Kommunity Service in collaboration with YG, and that was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park” and includes contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. On the visual front, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Shordie Shordie kicked off March with a smooth new three song-collection titled Me & Mine Pt. II. The new offering is the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and features a brand new trio of songs including “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.”

Be sure to press play on the “Tell The Truth” music video by Mozzy and Shordie Shordie down below.